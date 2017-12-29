You are here:

Rajesh Khanna's birthday; highlights of 2017 in pictures: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

2017 was a year owned by the Khans and the Kapoors — young and not so young. From little Taimur Ali Khan every outing, to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's every move, multiple things broke the internet. Even the senior Khans — Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir — were prominent on the web in 2017. And of course, to top it off, the wedding of the Virushka wedding happened and everything dreamier. So, here's a look at celebrity posts that went viral in the past year.

Taimur Ali Khan's photo with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan was possibly the first thing to break the internet in 2017.

Sara Ali Khan's pictures with Nimrat Kaur at Karan Johar's birthday bash sent the young Khan's fans into a tizzy.

AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan's popularity was at all-time high, with Gauri Khan posting regular updates.

The Khans made sure that Raees was the most talked-about film of the year.

Then came Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor along with their mom Sridevi Kapoor, posing with their favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. The Virushka wedding

Now, coming back to the present:

Nana Patekar in the first look poster of Aapla Manus

The first poster of Ajay Devgn's maiden Marathi directorial, Aapla Manus has been released. The film stars Nana Patekar in the leading role. Twinkle Khanna wishes remembers Rajesh Khanna on his birthday

Happy birthday Dad A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Twinkle Khanna remembered Rajesh Khanna in an instagram post on his birthday.

And Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna

Surprisingly, it is also Twinkle Khanna's birthday today (29 December). Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish the actress on her special day.