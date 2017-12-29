Rajesh Khanna's birthday; highlights of 2017 in pictures: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
2017 was a year owned by the Khans and the Kapoors — young and not so young. From little Taimur Ali Khan every outing, to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's every move, multiple things broke the internet. Even the senior Khans — Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir — were prominent on the web in 2017. And of course, to top it off, the wedding of the Virushka wedding happened and everything dreamier. So, here's a look at celebrity posts that went viral in the past year.
Taimur Ali Khan's photo with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan was possibly the first thing to break the internet in 2017.
Sara Ali Khan's pictures with Nimrat Kaur at Karan Johar's birthday bash sent the young Khan's fans into a tizzy.
AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan's popularity was at all-time high, with Gauri Khan posting regular updates.
Uff @sunnyleone urf Laila akhir aap yahaan hai, yahaan hain..yahaan!
The Khans made sure that Raees was the most talked-about film of the year.
Then came Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor along with their mom Sridevi Kapoor, posing with their favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. The Virushka wedding
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on
Now, coming back to the present:
Nana Patekar in the first look poster of Aapla Manus
And here it comes... the first look of our Marathi film Aapla Manus.@nanagpatekar @sache09 @sumrag @irawatiharshe @Sudhanshu_Vats @aplamanusfilm pic.twitter.com/DuCNRXUU6j — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 29, 2017
The first poster of Ajay Devgn's maiden Marathi directorial, Aapla Manus has been released. The film stars Nana Patekar in the leading role. Twinkle Khanna wishes remembers Rajesh Khanna on his birthday
Happy birthday Dad A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on
Twinkle Khanna remembered Rajesh Khanna in an instagram post on his birthday.
And Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna
Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion...for life! Happy birthday, Tina 😘 A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on
Surprisingly, it is also Twinkle Khanna's birthday today (29 December). Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish the actress on her special day.