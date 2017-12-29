Rajesh Khanna-Kishore Kumar collaborations: From 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' to 'Hamein Tumse Pyaar Kitna'

There have been actors, stars, and then there is Rajesh Khanna, who is still considered Bollywood's first superstar. Throughout the 1960s and early 1970s until the arrival of Amitabh Bachchan, the Indian movie industry was head over heels in love and awe of Jatin Chunnilal Khanna (aka Rajesh Khanna). While his looks, mannerisms and acting had catapulted his stardom to unprecedented heights, it was his collaboration with Kishore Kumar that is widely considered to be the real and most important factor behind his pan-Indian appeal.

Debuted in 1966, with the film Akhri Khat, Khanna rose to stardom with the 1969 film Aradhana. The film was a blockbuster and so were the film's songs (especially the ones voiced by Kishore Kumar): 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani', 'Kora Kaagaz', 'Roop Tera Mastana'. And then, began, what many call the best actor-singer combination ever to happen in the history of Bollywood.

Kishore Kumar delivered back-to-back hit tracks that featured Khanna — Safar, Kati Patang, Amar Prem, Haathi Mere Saathi, Daag, Aap Ki Kasam, and many more.

Here is a list of few of the memorable collaborations of the duo:

'Mere Sapno Ki Rani':



This is widely considered to be one of the Indian film industry's most iconic songs — musically as well as visually. Khanna on a jeep, Sharmila Tagore at the window of a toy train in Darjeeling and Kishore Kumar's fun-filled-fresh voice spells magic.

Here's Aradhana's audio jukebox:



'Zindagi Ka Safar':



While Aradhana had more pumped-up, high-tempo songs, Safar was much more tempered and explored Kishore Kumar's magical voice on the lower notes.

To listen to all songs from the film, which are equally or even better, watch the video below:

'Kuch To Log Kahenge':



Amar Prem is considered by many as the best of the Rajesh Khanna-Kishore Kumar combination. Nearly all the songs of the film remain musical milestones in the history of Indian film music. Kumar appropriately brought the emotional pangs of Khanna's character in the film.

Here's the entire Amar Prem jukebox:

'Ye Shaam Mastani':



Kati Patang, starring Khanna and Asha Parekh had some fabulous songs sung majorly by Kishore Kumar featuring Khanna. Of all the songs, 'Ye Shaam Mastani' has a very flowy tempo that makes the song an all-time favourite for many music lovers in the country.

To listen to more songs from Kati Patang, watch below:

These films, along with many more, stand testimony to the musical genius of Kishore Kumar.

However, apart from the above-mentioned music albums, here are some songs that can't be missed either:











