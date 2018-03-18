You are here:

Rajat Kapoor to make his Telugu debut with remake of 2 States in the role of Bhagyashree's husband

FP Staff

Mar,18 2018 14:02:03 IST

It was already reported that Bhagyashree will be making a comeback after two decades with the Telugu remake of Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 2 States. Bhagyashree will be reprising Revathy's role from the original movie.

It is now being reported that actor Rajat Kapoor — known for starring and directing critically acclaimed movies such as Ankhon Dekhi — will make his Telugu debut with the movie. According to reports, the actor will play Swaminathan, father to the leading lady Shivani and Bhagyashree’s husband. The role was originally played by Shiv Kumar Subramaniam.

Rajat Kapoor/Image from Twitter.

The movie will be directed by debutant Venkat Reddy. It will star actor-writer Adivi Sesh, and veteran actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani who will debut with this project. The movie will not be a frame-to-frame remake of the original but will have changes to the story to suit Telugu sensibilities.

Rajat Kapoor is known for movies such as Bheja FryPhas Gaye Re ObamaMithyaDrishyam and Dasvidaniya.

2 States was adapted for the big screen from Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same name. The original movie, starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, collected more than Rs 172 crores worldwide.

Published Date: Mar 18, 2018 14:02 PM | Updated Date: Mar 18, 2018 14:02 PM

