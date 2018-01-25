According to a report in The Indian Express, Gujaratministers met representatives of at least seven Rajput organisations in Gandhinagar and convinced them to refrain from participating in the “Bharat bandh” called to protest the release of the Bollywood film “Padmaavat” on Thursday.
The meeting held with 15-odd leaders was chaired by minister for law and justice Bhupendrasinh Chudasma and minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
At the moment, the fort looks deserted.
Deepika Padukone speaks to the press ahead of her film's release
#Padmaavat has been through so much. To see it finally releasing & the reaction it is getting is extremely overwhelming. I am very excited for the release tomorrow. Big day for all of us. On behalf of entire crew we want to thank you for being so supportive: Deepika Padukone pic.twitter.com/HOq1HXBtxg
In Bikaner, a Congress delegation led by Gopal Gehlot handed over a memorandum to district collector Anil Gupta demanding that the film should not be released in view of public sentiments. The memorandum is addressed to the president, Gupta said.
The Supreme Court had earlier paved the way for the all-India release of the controversial film and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat — all ruled by the BJP — prohibiting exhibition of the film.
“Janta curfew will be imposed at any cost on cinema halls," says Karni Sena chief
Amitabh Jain, a senior official of Inox Cinemas, said members of Multiplex Association of India from Rajasthan have decided to not screen the film in view of the prevailing law-and-order situation.
“Members of the association are not going to screen the movie in Rajasthan as there is a risk to multiplexes,” he said. Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi sought to pin the blame for the protests and violence on Bhansali and insisted that a “Janta curfew” will be imposed on theatres screening the movie. “We are sorry for Rani Padmavati who, along with 16,000 other women, had committed Jauhar for protecting self-respect. Protests and violence were allowed to be created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” he said.
“Janta curfew will be imposed at any cost on cinema halls. I may be arrested and bullets may be fired but this cannot stop us,” Kalvi said and claimed that his outfit has support of cinema hall owners and film distributors. He claimed that Shiv Sena leaders had assured the Karni Sena of support on the issue in Maharashtra.
Fierce protests continue in Rajasthan
As protests against the period drama intensified, Rajasthan Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said no theatre in the state is ready to screen the movie.
“No theatre in the state is ready to screen the film. In such circumstances, they (protesters) should also go for legal options from the view point of history and society and for the honour of the state.
“They should go to court again and present their logic to get relief,” Kataria said in Alwar, adding the protesters should not take law in hands. “It is our duty to maintain law and order and that we will do, but we have also requested the agitators that if they want to protest they have their right but they should do so in a democratic manner,” he said.
In the last 24 hours, Karni Sena members protesting the movie allegedly damaged two state roadways buses in Jaipur and blocked a road in the city's Kalwar area while, scores of activists were held in Mumbai and Nashik.
Schools in Gurgaon to remain shut today
After the attack on a school bus by anti-Padmaavat protestors, some reputed schools in Gurgaon have decided to remain shut till Sunday in view of the violence over the controversial films release.
The schools which have decided to shut down till Sunday includes Pathways school, G D Goenka school, Shiv Nadar school and Delhi Public School.
Amid widespread protests against Padmaavat, the film's lead actor Ranveer Singh said today that he is proud to feature in a movie, the whole country can take pride in.
Ranveer, who will be essaying the character of Alauddin Khilji in the period drama opposite Deepika Padukone, who plays Queen Padmavati, took to Twitter to thank the praise coming his way, and said he is overwhelmed by Padmaavat.
"I saw 'Padmaavat' in 3D last night. I am so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed.
"I am so proud of my team. Team 'Padmaavat' for the win! High tens and monster hugs to everyone. I am relieved and happy to the reactions to my performance. Thank you all for your kind and generous praise," he tweeted.
Five persons taken into custody by Gomti Nagar, Lucknow police station late last night for shouting slogans of 'Jai Bhawani' and 'Jai Ma Padmaavat' in in front of a multiplex.
Jaipur: Rajput Karni Sena calls for a massive protest today at 10am at Bawani Niketan College in Jaipur to carry out till Rajput Sabha Bhawan. Jaipur Karni Sena district President Deepender Singh Tamedia calls for the Rajput community to participate in Bharat Bandh today against release of Padmaavat.
Law student tries to immolate self to register his protest against Padmaavat in Lucknow. Local sources claim he is out of danger now and has been discharged from the hospital. The student has been kept at police lines for observation, police said.
Suraj Pal Amu appeals to peacefully boycott Padmaavat, says matter will only get resolved when PM Modi or Amit Shah will speak
A school bus was attacked, wouldn't have been able to forgive ourselves had a child got injured. I appeal to protest peacefully. It'll end only when PM, HM or Amit Shah come forward to speak. I appeal everyone to boycott #Padmaavat. It'll add to nation's dignity: Suraj Pal Amu pic.twitter.com/1U8ie5GfRU
Udaipur administration issues circular, bars school children from performing on 'Ghoomar' song at Republic Day
Amid a raging controversy over Padmaavat film, an administrative official in Udaipur has issued a circular to district education officers to not perform on the Ghoomar song of the period drama at cultural programmes on Republic Day.
"It is just an alert notification sent to district education officers so that any untoward incident does not occur," Udaipur district collector Bishnu Charan Mallick said.
Sharad Yadav blames Haryana govt for law and order situation, asks people to show anger when time comes to vote
Law & order situation in Haryana is bad for different reasons. In Gurgaon now one School bus has been attacked against release of film Padmavat. Appeal to people to believe in Censor Board & non violence but to show their anger when time comes to form Govt in Centre & States.
Haryana minister Anil Vij says cinema halls will be provided with security
Haryana CM had earlier said seeing the public sentiments, that cinema halls should not screen the movie. But SC gave the order, SC order is binding & CM has said that those cinema halls who want to screen the movie will be provided security: Anil Vij,Haryana Minister#Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/BDuMHjAnNE
Thane multiplexes that had cancelled paid premiere of Padmaavat at the last minute as a pre-emptive measure are now going ahead with night shows as no untoward incident took place during the day and the situation seems normal. Police security will remain at malls throughout the weekend.
Children somehow took cover in bus and escaped attack: GD Goenka school staffer on the attack on school bus
As soon as we came out of the school the bus was attacked. Even the police could not control them. The children somehow took cover inside the bus.: School staff on their school bus attacked by vandals in protest against release of #Padmavaat in Gurugram, #Haryanapic.twitter.com/4mebxa2jNB
Section 144 imposed by Ghaziabad district administration in view of Padmaavat protest
Congress questions Manohar Lal Khattar govt over 'break down of law and order'
If all govt's and SC can't get one film released how can we expect investments to flow in, asks Arvind Kejriwal
If all state govts, central govt and SC together cannot get one movie released and run safely, how can we expect investments to flow in? Forget FDI, even local investors wud feel hesitant. Not gud for already dwindling economy. Bad for jobs
Why is there a problem on Padmaavat only in BJP-ruled states, asks Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Height of complicity, prevarication &hypocracy: problems re Padmavat only in bjp states;they file in sc 2change its earlier order;ASG appears; vandalising goons deny Assn with any orgn; leaders say, arrest if guilty; nt a single leader arrested by state! How convenient!
Karni Sena blocked Jaipur-Delhi highway at Jaipur to protest against Padmaavat's release
Gujarat Govt meets Rajput leaders, convinces them to refrain from participating in “Bharat Bandh”
According to a report in The Indian Express, Gujaratministers met representatives of at least seven Rajput organisations in Gandhinagar and convinced them to refrain from participating in the “Bharat bandh” called to protest the release of the Bollywood film “Padmaavat” on Thursday.
The meeting held with 15-odd leaders was chaired by minister for law and justice Bhupendrasinh Chudasma and minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
Padmaavat expected to release across 5,000 screens globally
Suresh Prabhu reacts on Padmaavat protests, says such incidents tarnish India's image internationally
Speaking to India Today in Davos, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said that the such incidents are condemnable and tarnish the image of India internationally.
He said that such things sometimes gets blown up which is unfortunate.
Meanwhile, as protesters go on rampage across parts of country, #IndiaWithPadmavat tops twitter trends
Multiplexes in 4 states won't screen film
The Multiplex Association of India, which represents about 75 per cent of multiplex owners, said the film would not be screened in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.
“We have decided not to play the film in four states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and Goa -- as the local management has told us that the law and order situation is not conducive,” Deepak Asher, president of the association, told PTI.
Section 144 imposed in Gurugram
Section 144 imposed in district. It'll be in effect till 28th Jan. Executive Magistrates & police forces deployed at sensitive places. We've appealed people to protest peacefully, if they must. No order to close school/colleges/bars: Vinay Pratap Singh, DM #Gurugram#Padmaavatpic.twitter.com/0QDRDElk1a
Karni Sena turns violent in Sikar of Rajasthan, roadways bus put on fire
A violent mob led by Karni Sena members burnt down a bus in Sikar district of Rajasthan, against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial period drama, Padmaavat. Protesters also held demonstrations on roads causing massive traffic snarls in the area. Windows of many roadways buses were also smashed by members of Karni Sena.
Violence saddening, but no one can stop anger from spilling on roads: Rajput Karni Sena chief
Jo bhi ho raha hai dukhad hai, galat hai, par ab mann ki jwala ko sadkon pe dhadhakne se koi rok nhi sakta, main bhi nhi: Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Rajput Karni Sena #Padmavaatpic.twitter.com/ZCzbH0gIMS
Fringe group activists on Wednesday targeted a cinema hall breaking window panes and allegedly trying a burn a ticketing counter as a protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat tomorrow.
A staffer of KC Central Cinema Hall (Indira) said that over 50 miscreants arrived at the hall, broke the window panes and went on rampage besides trying to set afire the ticketing counter.
As protests rage in parts of India, Thane cinemaplex to screen Padmaavat on all screens, all day
Amid raging protests over the film Padmaavat, Thane's Viviana Mall will screen the controversial film on 13 of its 14 screens throughout tomorrow. According to mall management, this is unprecedented and no movie has received such blanket coverage.
Multiplexes owners have deployed as much as four times the normal security force than usual. They have hired bouncers apart from the regular police deployment. Earlier in the day, few multiplexes in Mumbai and Thane, including Viviana mall and Korum Mall, had to cancel paid premiers of the film today, owing to security concerns.
Protest against Padmaavat in Gorakhpur
Cinema halls and multiplexes in Yogi Adityanath's home turf appeared disinclined to exhibit Snajay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat as fringe groups continued to oppose its release.
A large number of people belonging to the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Samaj today held a protest before the district magistrate's office in Gorakhpur against the Bollywood film and also gave a memorandum to the district magistrate in this regard. Meanwhile, sources said that a cinema at city mall in Gorakhpur which was scheduled to screen the movie tomorrow had now decided not to show it.
Movie screening underway peacefully in parts of Mumbai
Haryana ADGP claims law and order situation under control
Haryana Additional General of Police said, "We have issued directions to field units and additional police forces have been sent out with direction that law and order shall be maintained throughout the state. Maximum possible preventive arrangements will remain in place for tomorrow ahead of the release."
Law and Order situation is under control. At some places people tried to take law in their hands, situation has been controlled promptly and action has been initiated against the hooligans: Mohd. Akil, ADGP Law & Order, Haryana #Padmavaatpic.twitter.com/pjeCa5286h
Members of Rashtravadi Pratap Sena Party, Rajput Samaj and Karni Sena protested near Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's official residence. The protesters were seeking a ban on the movie.
Gurugram Police detains 20 people after protesters attack school bus
According to CNN-News 18, the Gurugram Police has detained 20 protesters after a mob stone-pelted a school bus. A video shows small children crouching under bus seats and crying out of fear.
Padmaavat screening suspended by Wave cinemas in Lucknow. A notice was posted outside the premises regarding the development.
Karni Sena members ask why Bhansali is running away from answering questions.
Nobody should take law and order into their hands but we have a right to protest. We condemn violence. But, why is Bhansali running away from answering questions: Shiv Singh, Leader, Karni Sena #IndiaWithPadmaavat
Video of GD Goenka bus in Bhondsi, Gurugram being attacked by goons protesting Padmaavat. The video reveals windows were broken with stones children can be heard crying.
Multiplexes at Thane malls have deployed as much as four times the normal security force than usual. For Padmaavat, they have hired bouncers too, who are summoned only for special events such as appearances of celebrities at the theatres.
Paid premiere of Padmaavat cancelled at a few multiplexes in Mumbai and Thane, including Viviana mall and Korum Mall, owing to security concerns.
(In picture: additional police security at Korum Mall, Thane, on Wednesday.)
DC Gurugram claims no such order to shut bars and restaurants has been passed.
NO ORDER regarding closure of pubs & bars from 7 PM onwards today has been issued by District Administration. This clarification is being issued due to related news being circulated in media. Situation is peaceful and schools, colleges and offices to open normally tomorrow.
Lokendra Kalvi tells Times Now that he is ready to be arrested for this chaos. On being asked if he will reimburse the public of multiple crores of loss because of vandalism and protests across the country, he puts the blame on Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
BJP spokesperson Raman Malik says they will hold a press conference at 7 pm today to discuss the matter at hand.
Gurugram: After the attack on a school bus by anti-Padmaavat protestors, some reputed schools in Gurugram have decided to remain shut till Sunday in view of the violence over the controversial film's release.
The schools which have decided to shut down till Sunday includes Pathways school, GD Goenka school, Shiv Nadar school and Delhi Public School.
The management of the schools confirmed that they would close down as a precaution despite the district administration and the Gurugram police assuring adequate security.
Representational image. PTI
Around 25 students of GD Goenka World School were on their way home when a group of around 60 activists, believed to be members of a fringe group, attacked the bus with bamboo sticks asking the driver to stop the vehicle.
"We do not want to take any risk with the life of students. Protection of students outside and inside is our prime concern," a school teacher told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
"If the violators can attack school buses and Haryana roadways buses openly despite prohibitory orders and tight security arrangements of the Gurugram Police," the teacher said, adding, "We cannot take a chance and have decided to close down."
The teacher said that a total of six schools have taken the decision to remain shut.
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, in an appeal, said the public transport system of the city should not be disturbed.
"Some people and groups want rioting in the district but we appeal to residents and groups not to violate law and order situation and Section 144 is already imposed in the city," Singh told PTI.
"Everyone has the right to protest but in a peaceful way. Violation of law and order is not allowed. The situation is peaceful in Gurugram and all colleges, schools, offices will remain open on Thursday," he added.
The Gurugram police have arrested 20 people for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, a senior official said.
Gurugram police along with 550 additional forces including local police stations teams have been deployed in the city's major areas including multiplexes, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khairwar said.
"All Gurugram malls have been directed to tighten their internal security. I along with other senior officers are monitoring the security arrangements in their respective zones," he said.
"The Gurugram Police is on a high alert and various teams are ready to respond quickly in case of any untoward incident," Khairawar said.
