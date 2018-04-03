Raj Babbar’s neice Kajri to make her directorial debut with British feature titled Burning Bride

Veteran actor Raj Babbar’s neice and the daughter of filmmaker Kishan Babba, Kajri, is all set to direct her first British feature titled Burning Bride as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The debutante director’s project is set in the 1940's and revolves around a 15-year-old girl who is married to a British officer and travels to England. The project is backed by her cousin Juuhi Babbar, Clare Cahill, filmmaker Jacqui Miller Charlton, and English actor Craig Conway, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Kajri who is pursuing her Master’s in Film Directing in Bournemouth, UK is said to be developing the script over three years, and her previous two works revolve around similar subjects. Her student short film Parda had made it to the semi-final round of the Student Academy Awards, an achievement her uncle Raj Babbar had proudly shared.

Another short, Khoj, which deals with the subject of young Punjabi brides who are abandoned by their NRI husbands, made by Kajri and singer-actor Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan, is scheduled to open at the Shorts Corner at the Cannes Film Festival this year, as reported by Mid-Day.

“Towards the end of the course, we have to develop a project that you can take into the industry. That’s when I wrote three ideas and reached out to one of the faculty members, Clare Cahill, to learn how to pitch stories. She liked the idea of Burning Bride and called me on my father’s birthday, 17 February, seeking for my permission to pitch the story to her co-producers. They loved it and that’s how everything fell in place,” said Kajri about Burning Bride, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 19:02 PM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 19:02 PM