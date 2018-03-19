Raid box office collection breaches Rs 41 crore mark, while Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety eyes 100-crore club

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited period drama Padmaavat seems to have ushered in a period of brisk business for the Bollywood box office. While SLB's labour of love garnered over Rs 500 crore globally, it also paved the way for Anushka Sharma's scarefest Pari which did decent business. A huge surprise, however, was Luv Ranjan's romcom Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that is now the second-highest grossing movie this year.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn-Ileana D'Cruz-starrer Raid hit the theatres on 16 March. While the first day collection was a bit slow, the film struck a chord with audiences and has since experienced remarkable growth. The film has so far minted around Rs 41 crore at the box office.

The opening weekend for any film is very crucial in terms of its business at the box office. Bollywood film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted a list of this year's (so far) top 5 films in terms of the business they did in their opening weekend:

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

3. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr

5. #Pari ₹ 15.34 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

Ajay Devgn's Raj Kumar Gupta directorial Raid saw the second highest opening weekend collection:

#Raid gets a THUMBS UP from audiences... Witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat + Sun... Strong word of mouth helps multiply numbers, after a mediocre start on Fri morning... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr. Total: ₹ 41.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

On the other hand, Kartik Aryan-Nushrat Bharucha-Sunny Singh romcom Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark on 19 March.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 45.94 cr

Week 2: ₹ 29.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 17.93 cr

Weekend 4: 5.70 cr

Total: ₹ 99.34 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

According to a report by Filmfare, Padmaavat has overtaken Salman Khan-starrer Sultan's lifetime collection to position itself among the highest-grossing films of all time, only after Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Secret Superstar, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film's gross domestic earnings amount to Rs 392 crore, while overseas it made close to Rs 198 crore. The total collection of Padmaavat comes to a staggering Rs 590 crore.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Anushka Sharma's Pari collection (as of 11 March) amounts to Rs 27 crore.

Published Date: Mar 19, 2018 19:32 PM | Updated Date: Mar 19, 2018 19:32 PM