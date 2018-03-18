Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer shows terrific growth, makes Rs 13 cr on day two

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'cruz's Raid had one of the biggest openings of 2018 with Rs 10.4 crore. The Raj Kumar Gupta-directed film has struck a chord with a lot of people given its impressive day two collections. The no-nonsense drama raked in Rs 13.86 crore on its second, showing immense growth and tenacity at the box office.

#Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2... Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers... Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too... Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr. Total: ₹ 23.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2018

Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which is putting up a tough fight at the box office, is just a few crore shy of 100 crore. The film minted Rs 2.11 crore on Saturday (17 March), which goosed its total to Rs 97.02 crore. The film so far remains unaffected by Ajay Devgn's entry, who is also known as the 'hit machine'.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety is all set to make an entry in the ₹ 100 cr Club... [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr. Total: ₹ 97.02 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2018

In Raid, Devgn plays a dedicated income tax official who conducts a high-stakes raid on an influential but corrupt politician (played by Saurabh Shukla). The story is inspired by certain real life incidents which took place in Uttar Pradesh in the '80s. The film has received a positive response from the critics for a its straight plot, devoid of unnecessary drama and romanticisation. Raid is now 2018's third biggest opener, dethroning Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and R Balki's Padman are currently at the first and second spots respectively.

Published Date: Mar 18, 2018 15:48 PM | Updated Date: Mar 18, 2018 15:48 PM