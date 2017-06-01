Ragini MMS 2: Riya Sen to star in the web series version of the film?

Indian TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor has ruled the television scene of India for decades with her uncountable 'K'-soap dramas under the aegis of her banner Balaji Telefilms. Later she also had a great run in films with Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005), Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), The Dirty Picture (2011) to name a few.

Quite recently she also launched her web-series portal ALT Balaji with shows like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Dev DD, Boygiri, Bewafaa si Wafaa, Romil and Jugal, etc.

Now, she is planning to do a web-series version of the psychological thriller Ragini MMS 2 which released in 2014 starring Sunny Leone. Kapoor had used a lot of sexual innuendos and suggestive representation amalgamated with a horror story in the film. The result was a super hit film that also made Leone a bankable star in Bollywood.

According to The Times of India, actor Riya Sen has been roped in for the web series version of the film and will be called Ragini MMS 2.2. Sen has reportedly started her preparation for the role and is expected to start shooting for the same soon. It is also being speculated that she will don the role of a married woman in the show.

However, no official confirmation has come from either the actor or the production house.