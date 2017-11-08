Raghu Dixit to compose music for Anjali Menon's next starring Prithviraj, Parvathy

Musician, artist and the lead of the popular band Raghu Dixit Project has found his next project after his musical rendition of the Saif Ali khan starrer Chef. He will compose the music of Anjali Menon’s yet untitled film in Mollywood, as reported by the Times of India.

"Anjali happened to listen to my music and was curious about who composed the same. When she learned that it was mine and that I'd recently collaborated with Raja Menon for Chef for the same, she called him to inquire about me, as she knew him. The next thing I know, I got a call from her and I was on my way to Ooty, where she was shooting. I got to meet her and was immediately on board," said the singer-songwriter Raghu Dixit, as per the same report.

The film that stars Prithviraj Sakumaran, Parvathy and Nazriya, will have three songs by Raghu and he will be doing the background score of the film as well. He said, "When I met the team, M Jayachandran had already composed two songs for the film. My songs are different in treatment and add to another track of the film. I'm also excited to do the background score for the film," he said, in the same interview.

Dixit, who recently collaborated with Vishal Dadlani on the impressive tracks of the Chef, is a big fan of Anjali Menon’s massive hit Bangalore Days and is delighted to work with her in his Malayalam debut.

Raghu’s previous outings in the south Indian entertainment industry include the Kannada films Just Math Mathalli, North 24 Kaatham and Kote. His Bollywood films include Quick Gun Murugan, Mujhse Fraaandhip Karoge and Bewakoofiyaan.