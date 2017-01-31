Raees vs Kaabil box office collection: With lesser screens, SRK's film races ahead in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is a key state in the battle between Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

Like the rest of the world, SRK's film has emerged as the winner in the state despite Hrithik film having a dubbed version in Tamil. Tamil Nadu is one of the smallest markets for Hindi films in India, but after the phenomenal success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, the market has opened up.

A lot was expected from the Republic Day weekend clash between Raees and Kaabil, which had solo releases, as Suriya’s Si-3 was pushed to February 9 due to the Jallikattu agitation in the state.

It was a straight shootout between two Bollywood biggies with the Tamil film industry watching eagerly.

As per sources in the trade, Raees opened in 105 screens on 25 January and netted Rs 2.10 Crore in five days. At the same time Kaabil which had a Tamil dub version opened in 175 screens and is said to have netted approximately Rs 1.55 Crore, during the same period.

A Chennai based exhibitor said: “Raees is the clear winner because it had only a Hindi version and collected more than Kaabil, which had a Tamil dubbed version and more screens. It clearly shows that Shah Rukh Khan is a much bigger star than Hrithik in Tamil Nadu. The Hrithik film would have performed better if it was a solo release. Audiences today, especially in multiplexes, go by social media verdicts and many cannot afford to watch two films the same weekend.”

The star power of SRK enabled Raees to dominate the box-office, though both films carried only average reports in the local media. As pointed out by trade analysts, both the films collections are nowhere near Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which could penetrate across rural Tamil Nadu.