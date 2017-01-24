Raees by rail: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Delhi amid tight security; condoles death of fan

With barely a day left to go for Shah Rukh Khan's Raees to release, SRK has taken a train, the August Kranti Rajdhani, from Mumbai to Delhi. It has also been reported that amid much fanfare, huge turn-outs in places such as Vapi and Vadodara, one fan passed away due to the stampede caused in Vadodara railway station.

When news reports caught up with SRK on the train, this is what he had to say:

Its unfortunate, my prayers are with the family of the deceased (died during commotion): SRK at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station #Raeespic.twitter.com/KD89C7Kgcx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

Meanwhile, amid tight security surrounding SRK's travel, Khan reached Delhi at around 11 am on Tuesday. Massive crowds were present at the station to see the superstar.

#BREAKING -- @iamsrk reaches Delhi, massive crowd greets superstar. SRK travelled to Delhi on train as a part of #Raees promotion

Images:ANI pic.twitter.com/swrg6DM7tR — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 24, 2017

Initial reports suggest that the person died of a heart attack, or atleast this is what the Vadodara DRM has said:

I have asked for a detailed report. Initial report suggests that person died of a heart attack: Vadodara DRM on tragedy at #Raees promotion — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 24, 2017