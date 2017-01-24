You are here:
Raees by rail: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Delhi amid tight security; condoles death of fan

FP StaffJan, 24 2017 11:22:59 IST

With barely a day left to go for Shah Rukh Khan's Raees to release, SRK has taken a train, the August Kranti Rajdhani, from Mumbai to Delhi. It has also been reported that amid much fanfare, huge turn-outs in places such as Vapi and Vadodara, one fan passed away due to the stampede caused in Vadodara railway station.

Also read: Raees fever: Shah Rukh Khan fans in Vadodara cause stampede at railway station; one killed

When news reports caught up with SRK on the train, this is what he had to say:

Meanwhile, amid tight security surrounding SRK's travel, Khan reached Delhi at around 11 am on Tuesday. Massive crowds were present at the station to see the superstar.

Initial reports suggest that the person died of a heart attack, or atleast this is what the Vadodara DRM has said:

