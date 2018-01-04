Radhika Apte to star in a new movie alongside Oscar nominated actor Dev Patel

Radhika Apte, who will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in the upcoming Bollywood movie Padman, revealed that she has signed a new movie with Dev Patel. "Yes, I'm doing a film with Dev which I will announce soon," she told Mumbai Mirror, without revealing details about the film.

Dev Patel, 27, is best known for playing the lead role in Danny Boyle's Oscar winning movie Slumdog Millionaire. Patel has himself been nominated for an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor for Lion. Radhika Apte and Dev Patel will start shooting for the movie soon.

"It's a very unusual script and Radhika has been approached for it. She will be seen with Dev in the film, which is being perceived as an indie project. The duo will start shooting for the movie soon", a source was quoted saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Radhika Apte, 32, plays Akshay Kumar's wife in Padman. The upcoming movie is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur, who revolutionized menstrual hygiene in rural India by inventing low-cost sanitary napkins making machine. Talking of her role in the R Balki-directed film, Radhika told Mumbai Mirror, "Since it is set in a small village, I had to drape the sari right and tie my hair in a certain way. I worked on the accent with Swanand Kirkire who is from Indore and is the film's co-writer."

Radhika Apte has a number of movies lined up before her in 2018. After Padman, Radhika Apte will star in Baazaar, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra. She will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's short film Love and Lust. Radhika Apte will also be co-starring with Ayushmann Khurrana in Sriram Raghavan's next film.