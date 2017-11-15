Radhika Apte to mentor aspiring filmmakers in MTV's upcoming digital show Fame-istan

Actress Radhika Apte, who will be seen mentoring an aspiring filmmaker in an episode of MTV's digital show Fame-istan, says it has also been a "great" learning process for her.

Fame-istan will be enabling four aspiring filmmakers to live their dream of making a film and being mentored by top personalities of the Indian film industry. Each month a film mentor will introduce the director of the month. The director will then call out to actors and people who want to be a part of their short film.

Radhika told IANS over phone from Mumbai, "It was a great learning process because I have never looked at myself as somebody who can mentor anybody. I personally look at it as a collaborative effort where both can benefit from each other, discuss with each other and give each other opinions."

After the selection of the cast and crew of the movie, the filmmakers will be mentored. Each short film will have to be completed within a duration of one and half months. Once the movie is shot, the mentor will give their verdict on the film.

"This platform in itself is so unique and important because everything is changing. The industry is becoming larger. We now have a digital platform. There's so much work available and there is so many talent and people in the country, who don't get the opportunity. So I think it is a platform where they can bring that... It's a great initiative," she added.