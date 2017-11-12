Radhika Apte says 'I have not written the script for Bombay Talkies 2, Anurag Kashyap has'

Actress Radhika Apte says contrary to rumours, she has not written an Anurag Kashyap-directed short for the upcoming film Bombay Talkies 2.

Asked about it, the actress said, "I have not written the script and I don't know from where the article has come up. It has been written by Anurag and at this moment, I cannot talk much about it."

Radhika was present at the Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights 2017 here on Saturday as the showstopper for designers Shantanu and Nikhil.

Their collection called 'Thar' is an urban take on the tribes of Thar.

Giving an insight into their collection, Nikhil said, "This collection is a glorious chapter for us as it is very close to our heart. The collection is called 'Thar' which is in Rajasthan.

"We wanted to capture every nuance of the place through the eye of millennials... There is an 'India on the move' feel to it, a restless energy. With drapes and forms, we also tried to bring the touch of gender neutrality."

Sharing the reason for choosing Radhika as the showstopper, Nikhil said, "She is a millennial and she is independent. She has created her own space and owns that. There is an indie feel to her and that's apt for the theme. So we choose Radhika."

Dressed in a grey and pastel yellow outfit, Radhika said, "I loved wearing the dress. It is so comfortable and I totally relate to the theme of the collection. I am not from the city - Mumbai, and I brought something to the city. It has given me space and I have also added something to it. This is how we can keep moving, create our space and grow."

According to Nikhil, the fashion event is one of the most prominent platforms for Indian menswear designers to explore and showcase their collection.

Shantanu added, "I think now men and women have started feeling that there is a neutral space and they belong there. Since the movement of gender equality started, we as fashion designers, have tried to incorporate that thought into our clothes."

The evening also saw collections by designers Sahil Aneja, Dhruv Kapoor, Ujjawal Dubey and Raghavendra Rathore on the ramp. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Anil Kapoor took the stage as showstoppers.