Race 3 shoot starts; throwback to Deepika Padukone's first audition: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Shoot for Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 kicks off

And the Race begins @beingsalmankhan @jacquelinef143 @iambobbydeol @saqibsaleem @shahdaisy @remodsouza @tips #Race3 #Eid2018 A post shared by Ramesh Taurani (@rameshtaurani) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Producer Ramesh Taurani posted a picture of the entire cast of the upcoming thriller Race 3 that features Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The film is being helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'souza.

Fukrey Returns trailer promos are out

The upcoming sequel to the 2013 comedy-thriller Fukrey is all set to tickle the audience's funny bone once again. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadda are back with a bang. The makers shared a promo of the trailer which is due to release on 13 November.

New character posters from Marvel's Black Panther

Marvel's upcoming Black Panther is one of the most awaited films coming from the studio. Building on that excitement, Marvel Studios has released a set of character posters from the film featuring Chadwick Boseman, Lupiya Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett to name a few.

Shahid Kapoor's night out with wife Meera Rajput

Night out. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:17am PST



While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati finds itself mired in one controversy after other, Shahid Kapoor took a break with his better half Mira Rajput. Kapoor plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the period war-drama based on the life and times of Queen Padmavati of Chittorgarh. The film is slated to release on 1 December.

Comedienne Bharti Singh's wedding card is here

Comedienne Bharti Singh is all set to tie the knot with fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa. Their wedding is turning out to be quite the event with Neeta Lulla designing the wedding dress and DJ Shilpi Sharma roped in as the official emcee for the ceremony. The couple recently released pictures of their wedding card on social media and the Twitterati haven't stopped raving about it.

Farah Khan's throwback to Deepika Padukone's Shantipriya in Om Shanti Om

The very 1st photo shoot of @deepikapadukone.. the 1 where i knew shes my Shantipriya ♥️#10yearsofOSO A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:54am PST



On 9 November, Farah Khan's 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone turned 10 years old. It was the debut film of Padukone and made her a superstar overnight. She had played a double role in the film — Shantipriya, the yesteryear's diva and Sandy, an aspiring actress — and starred as SRK's romantic interest. Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture from Padukone's first audition.