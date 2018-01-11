Race 3: Salman Khan given police protection after group of armed men reportedly barged into film's sets

Salman Khan's alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck case seems to have reignited trouble for the actor. After Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster from Jodhpur, issued opened threats against Khan, reports of a group of armed men barging into the sets of Race 3 with the intention to hurt the actor, have surfaced. According to a Times Now, Mumbai police reached the sets after sensing trouble.

The shoot was stopped and Khan was rushed back to his residence and has been asked to maintain a low-profile.

Bishnoi belongs to the community which reportedly worships the blackbuck, the animal that Khan is accused of poaching. Khan had flown down to Jodhpur for a hearing of the case, after which Bishnoi told reporters while going to the court, "Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," as reported by Times Now.

After the incident, a group of vandals is eyeing Khan's moves, which is why he has been told to stay mum on social media about his whereabouts. He has also been told to not cycle on the roads, as the men who intend to hurt him are still on the loose. To stabilise the situation, the actor has been given maximum police protection.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 11:49 AM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 11:49 AM