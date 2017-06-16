Raag Desh: Tigmanshu Dhulia's next looks promising with World War II setting; 28 July release

Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming film Raag Desh's poster is out and it looks really captivating with its three lead actors Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Amit Sadh as INA soldiers in the backdrop of the second world war.

The film is based on the story of three officers from the Indian National Army (INA)— that reached its peak under the stewardship of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose— Colonel Prem Sehgal (Marwah), Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon (Sadh), and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan (Kapoor), who were prisoners of the war in Malaya (Malaysia now), Singapore and Burma (Myanmar now) respectively. They were captured and imprisoned at Red Fort (Lal Quila) in Delhi, as reported by The Indian Express.

These INA soldiers were later tried in the court room - famously known as the 'Red Fort Trials'. Dhulia's film, Raag Desh, essentially revolves around those last days of Indian freedom struggle where the War of Independence was being fought both within the country on streets as well as on foreign lands.

According to the Hindustan Times, speaking about the film in a press statement, Dhulia said,“This was a great opportunity to showcase a very important chapter of independence struggle. It’s a film about real life heroes, who fought armed war against the mighty British government. Raag Desh captures the valour, the camaraderie and the heroic struggles of young men who fought and lost the battle, but won the war of independence for India. It is a one of the most passionate films I have done because I really feel that the nation and the young generation must know about sacrifices of people achieve India’s independence. It’s a film which will certainly make every Indian proud of their legacy."

The film produced by Rajya Sabha Television, in collaboration with UFO Moviez as its strategic partner for a pan-India release on 28 July opposite Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan.