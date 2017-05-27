Raabta: T-series denies allegations of rehashing J-star's song as 'Main Tera Boyfriend'

After Punjabi singer J-star accused T-Series of stealing his popular number 'Na Na Na Na' for Raabta and rehashing it as 'Main Tera Boyfriend', T-Series has replied by denying the allegations, states Scoopwhoop.com.

The Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon starrer had earlier been the center of controversy when Pritam opted out of the film, due to musical differences with the producers.

T-Series tweeted a long post saying that their new song is an adaptation of their 2007 'Girl Friend Boy Friend' song, sung by Gopal Sharma.

T-Series also said that all the rights to the song were acquired by T-Series so they have the freedom to use any part of the song, however they wish to.

They also said that J-Star should be thankful to T-Series that no legal action was taken against him when he infringed T-Series copyrights by rehashing their song as 'Na Na Na Na'.

Real story of 'MaIn Tera Boyfriend' ~ Raabta. J-Star, please stop misleading people. pic.twitter.com/GWENRY96eR — TSeries (@TSeries) May 25, 2017

The same ScoopWhoop report also states that J-Star was earlier approached by T-series for seeking permission to use his track. The singer, however, refused the offer due to some terms and conditions mentioned in the contract. J-Star has delivered hits like 'Gabru' in the past.

Here is J-Star's song from 2015.