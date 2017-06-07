Raabta: CBFC trims Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon's intimate scenes, and expletives

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Raabta has found itself in troubled waters again, this time with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film which was earlier in the news for allegedly being uncannily similar to SS Rajamouli's 2009 film Magadheera, has now come under fire for heavy usage of expletives and intimate scenes, as per India Today.

The CBFC was startled by the kind of language that was used in one of the sequences in the film. The committee failed to understand the purpose of having such expletives in the film when it is a simple love story of a young couple.

They could not fathom why young stars like Sanon and Rajput, who enjoy a huge fan following among the youth, felt the need to use such words in order to express themselves, as per the same India Today report. Never mind the fact that both the actors and actresses are consenting adults, fully aware of their actions.

Another kissing scene between Sanon and Rajput, made the committee uncomfortable.

Indian Express reports that the committee has deemed the matter "non-negotiable". The CBFC has trimmed the expletives and the kissing scene. The makers of the film have been asked to accept the changes if they want to get the U/A certificate. Otherwise, the film will be awarded an A certificate.

The film was earlier hitting headlines after rapper J-star accused the makers of lifting his song 'Na Na Na Na' and rehashing it as 'Main Tera Boyfriend'. After stirring multiple controversies, the directorial venture of Dinesh Vijan will finally hit the screens on 4 June.