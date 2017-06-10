Raabta box office collection at Rs 5.61 on day one; Behen Hogi Teri, The Mummy have tepid start

On Friday, 9 June 2017, two Bollywood films clashed at the box office — Rajkummar Rao-Shruti Haasan starrer Behen Hogi Teri and Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon's Raabta. Although both these films stirred ample controversies before hitting the screens and were expected to pull a large number of people, they saw a sluggish start at the box office.

Raabta, which was expected to do well because of Rajput and Sanon's huge fan bases, saw just about 15 percent of occupancy on Day One. It opened in 1,820 screens across India and 330 screens overseas. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to reveal Raabta's Day One box office collection, which was a decent Rs 5.61 crores.

On the other hand, Behen Hogi Teri, which had the charismatic Rajkummar Rao in lead, could only manage to rake in an average sum of Rs 2 crore. The film also had a much smaller release as compared to Raabta. Adarsh tweeted the number of screens the romantic comedy released on.

Not enough promotional activity is being touted as the reason for Behen Hogi Teri'saverage opening, although, critics are all praise for Rao's endearing screen presence.

On the international front, Tom Cruise-starrer action fantasy film The Mummy had a lukewarm opening day, raking in $14 million. According to Variety.com, the film is probably headed for a beating at the box-office, as Wonder Woman continues to remain steady.

The Indian censor board's 'A' certificate is not the only disappointment that the team of The Mummy has had to face. The film received a tepid response from Indian movie-goers as well, opening only in 10 percent screens across India. Koimoi.com predicts that The Mummy will not last more than a week at the theaters and that Wonder Woman will continue its money-making stint.