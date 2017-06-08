Raabta, Behen Hogi Teri, The Mummy, Rangoon: Releasing in theatres this week

On Friday, 9 June 2017, half a dozen movies are slated to hit theatres near you. From Bollywood to Hollywood to Kollywood — there are several releases, and that too, from diverse genres.

Be it the Tom Cruise high-adrenaline action adventure The Mummy to the new-age Bollywood romcom Behen Hogi Teri to the quintessential Tamil romantic action-thriller Rangoon and the reincarnation thriller Raabta — there's something for every kind of movie buff.

-BOLLYWOOD-

Raabta

What is it about: Being a romantic thriller, it is certain that the elements of love and suspense will be present in this Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon film. The lead characters are shown to share an inseparable bond that has sustained reincarnation. The protagonists lead ordinary lives, until they meet and then the romance from their previous life takes them on an adventure in their current one.

Who is in it: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh, Varun Sharma and Deepika Padukone (reportedly in a cameo, hopefully something more than the smouldering 'Kuch To Hai Tujhse Raabta').

Why it may work: The controversy around the film for its uncanny similarity to the Telugu blockbuster Magadheera aside, the fast-paced, high-tension plot and the chemistry between the lead pair should work in Raabta's favour.

The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan.

Behen Hogi Teri

What is it about: Set in a typical middle-class Indian neighbourhood aka "mohalla", this romantic comedy claims to depict the angst of every guy who's threatened to be 'bro-zoned' by the girl he likes.

Who is in it: Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gulshan Grover and Gautam Gulati.

Why it may work: Of late,in Bollywood, the stories set in middle-class neighbourhoods have worked really well. Be it Fukrey, Delhi Belly, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu (1 and 2) to name a few — all of these have been able to strike a chord with the masses. Plus, it will be a nice change to see the fresh pair of Rao and Haasan.

The film is directed by Ajay Pannalal.

-HOLLYWOOD-

The Mummy

What is it about: For every Hollywood movie lover, this should be a no-brainer. Like all its predecessors, this movie too begins when an evil and monstrous mummy Ahmanet, comes back to life to raise hell. Ahmanet is an Egyptian princess who was interred alive, deep in the desert thousands of years ago, wants vengeance post-resurrection. The hero of the film (Tom Cruise) who also is the reason for the return of the monster, must do whatever it takes to stop it.

Who is in it: Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Anabelle Wallis and Russell Crowe.

Why it may work: Reason No 1 - It's The Mummy (all the past ventures have enjoyed a great audience attention) and Reason No 2 - It's Tom Cruise! The trailers, posters and action clips have received high viewership and has been able to build up an excitement around the film.

The film is directed by Alex Kurtzman.

My Cousin Rachel

What is it about: The film is an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's novel of the same name. This is a story based in old England where a gentleman seeks revenge against his cousin's widow — a beautiful young woman — who he believes has murdered his cousin. But when he meets her, he gets completely drawn towards her beauty and supposed innocence.

Who is in it: Sam Claflin, Rachel Weisz, Holliday Granger and Iain Glen.

Why it may work: The novel adaptation is shouldered by the phenomenal performance by the Academy-award winning actress Weisz. It will be nice to see the new version of the film which has earlier been adapted for the screen and the stage. Most importantly, the story is a big plus point for the film, with just the right dose of passion, fear, suspense and drama.

The film is directed by Roger Michell.

Megan Leavey

What is it about: It is a biographical drama based on the true life story of a young US Marine Corporal (Megan Leavey) who shares a special bond with her military combat dog (Rex). Both of them have saved numerous lives as a team in their military operations in Iraq. In one of their missions, due to an untimely IED explosion, both of them get injured and are separated. After the incident, when she returns to her home, she finds it very difficult to adjust in the new surroundings especially sans her mate. This is a tale of her pursuit to reunite with her canine pal and see what their fates take them.

Who is in it: Kate Mara, Edie Falco, Common, Ramón Rodríguez and Tom Felton.

Why it may work: Since it is based on a real-life story, the connect with the audience becomes even easier. And it is essentially a dog story which has always been a favourite among viewers — who doesn't love to watch films about man's most "loyal" friend?

The film is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite.

-KOLLYWOOD-

Rangoon

What is it about: It is a film based on Burmese expatriates in the northern part of Chennai — and how they deal with their lives in the city. It is based in the early 2000s, and revolves around the lives of three friends who have been betrayed during a massive gold deal in Burma (previously called Rangoon).

Who is in it: Gautham Karthik, Sana Maqbool, Daniel Annie Pope and Siddique.

Why it may work: The plot seems very intriguing. Gautham Karthik, who debuted with Mani Ratnam's Kadal, is an actor to look out for. The film is being helmed under the banner of AR Murugadoss who is known for his action flicks, and should definitely pull cinegoers into the theatres.

It is being directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.