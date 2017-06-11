Raabta, Behen Hogi Teri, The Mummy: Box-office Day 2 collection

On 9 June, we saw a number of releases in Raabta, Behen Hogi Teri and The Mummy.

While Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, opened with Rs 5.61 crore on 9 June, the next day figures seemed to drop by Rs 50 lakhs. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Raabta's second day earnings were estimated to be Rs. 5.11 crore. In total, by second day, the film has been able to collect Rs 10.72 crore at the box office.

#Raabta Fri 5.61 cr, Sat 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 10.72 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2017

The film is about two individuals who are bonded in love through a connection which has transcended the boundaries of space and time. Sushant and Kriti play the inseparable love birds in the film. Neerja actor Jim Sarbh plays the antagonist (quintessential element in love stories).

According to NDTV'sreport, Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan, has been made on a budget of Rs 55 crore. Most reviews for the film haven't been to its favour, so the numbers at box-office are expected to lower in the coming days.

Rajkummar Rao - Shruti Haasan starrer Behen Hogi Teri is almost fading from the screens. Director Ajay K Pannalal’s film opened in only 757 screens nationwide. It managed to collect only Rs 0.35 crore on its first day. On Saturday, i,e, 10 June, it took a jump and earned Rs 0.45 crore.

In two days, domestic total has come out as Rs 0.80 crore, as reported by boxofficecollection.in.

Based in a typical Indian local neighbourhood, this film is a comedy on every mohalla guy's predicament to forcibly consider all women in their neighbourhood as their sister or mother. What if a guy falls in love with a girl from the same locality? This film is a comic take on that situation.

Indian Expressreports, Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy has been able to make around Rs 3.5 crore. When asked about how it might do at the box office over the weekend, film-trade expert Girish Johar says, “The Mummy has not been received well in overseas and home market. The reviews here in India are also not that great. It did have a decent start but let’s see how it performs over the weekend. Sunday being the cricket match, that may hamper its growth.”