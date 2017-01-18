Ra.One animator Charu Khandal passes away: 32-year-old was paralysed after 2012 accident

Charu Khandal, an animator who worked with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment on the VFX of his film Ra.One, has passed away aged 32.

Charu had been paralysed from the neck down after an accident in Mumbai in March 2012. The 28-year-old was returning from a party celebrating her team's National Award win for their work on Shah Rukh-starrer Ra.One.

The rickshaw in which Charu was travelling was hit by a speeding car, whose driver was reportedly inebriated.

Spotboye reported that Charu passed away on Tuesday, 17 January, after battling a viral infection. Her immunity had been severely compromised after the accident.

Previously, a host of publications, including Mumbai Mirror, had highlighted how Charu's family was struggling with her medical expenses after the accident. They said they could not pursue the case against the errant driver due to lack of finances.

Shah Rukh Khan had been helping the family financially, Spotboye reported.

On Tuesday, the Red Chillies VFX team put up a Facebook post in Charu's memory:

"Charu Khandal, a former team member of our studio, passed away on Tuesday morning, 17 January 2017," the statement read. "Charu will always be remembered for being a happy go lucky, spirited girl and a true fighter."

A few Red Chillies VFX team members who remembered working with her said, “Charu was always passionate towards her work, and believed that she could make a difference with her contributions.”

The Facebook post added: "We all pray to the lord almighty for her soul to rest in peace and hope that her story continues to inspire young aspirants wanting to make a difference. RIP Dear Charu, you will always be remembered..."