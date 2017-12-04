Quentin Tarantino's next film on Manson murders will release on 9 August 2019

Quentin Tarantino's untitled film centered around the Manson Family murders will hit the screens on 9 August, 2019, exactly 50 years after actress Sharon Tate and her three friends were brutally murdered by cult members, according to a report by Variety.

The then-wife of director Roman Polanski was heavily pregnant with the couple's first child when she was murdered by followers of Charles Manson at her Los Angeles house along with friends Jay Sebring, a famous hairstylist, screenwriter Wojciech Frykowski and his girlfriend Abigail Folger.

Manson family members also stabbed to death a married couple, supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary just the day after the Tate murders.

Tarantino's ninth film, also his first with a major studio, will be released by Sony Pictures, who beat Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures to grab the rights earlier this month.

This will also be the first time Tarantino won't be partnering with The Weinstein Company, which is facing severe criticism amid the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse row.

The film will be produced by David Heyman, Tarantino and Shannon McIntosh, with Georgia Kacandes as executive producer. The shooting will start next year, as per Deadline.

The writer/director hasn’t released too many details about the film yet, but the film will reportedly be set in the summer of 1969. It will apparently center upon a TV actor who wants to trade his small screen success for a film career while his stunt double is equally keen to see his own big break.

Tarantino is reportedly trying to cast Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, while Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt have reportedly been approached for other roles, according to the same Variety report. DiCaprio and Pitt previously worked with Tarantino in Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds respectively.

Charles Manson, who had been serving prison sentence since 1971, passed away last month at the age of 83.