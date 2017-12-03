Quentin Tarantino's 9th film to release on 50th anniversary of Manson Family murders

Director Quentin Tarantino's untitled film about Manson Family murders has got a release date.

The film will release on 19 August, 2019, reported Variety. The date carries a symbolic importance, as it marks the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate/Manson Family murders.

The project will be distributed by Sony Pictures. The ace director has met several A-listers of Hollywood about the project.

This will be the first time when Tarantino is not partnering with The Weinstein Company, which is facing uncertainty in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal. The 54-year-old filmmaker said he knew about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment towards a number of women but regrets about not doing enough to prevent the sexual misconduct that the females in the industry had to suffer at the hands of the disgraced media mogul.

The project will be produced by David Heyman, Tarantino and Shannon McIntosh, with Georgia Kacandes as executive producer. The shooting will start next year.