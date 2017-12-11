Quentin Tarantino all set to direct R-rated Star Trek film; Patrick Stewart may reprise iconic role

Speculations have been running strong about Hollywood’s enfante terrible, Quentin Tarantino’s ambitious plans for directing the next Star Trek movie. As reported by Deadline, Tarantino has a great idea for a Star Trek movie at Paramount and has got JJ Abrams, the director of two previous Star Trek installments, excited enough to produce the film, who is actively putting together a scripting team.

According to a report in Business Insider Tarantino has approached the studio to direct a Tarantino style Star Trek movie complete with blood, gore, violence and curse words. The director has demanded approval for an R-rated movie from the studios who are said to be on board, given the recent blockbuster success of an R-rated Deadpool.

However, the film is unlikely to be finished for at least a few years as Tarantino is currently working on Helter Skelter, his next movie on the Manson Family and their murder spree to be released by Sony in 2019.

Tarantino’s films are known to be auteur-driven and he has been the writer of all his films but is not a complete stranger to the franchise bandwagon as he has worked on ER and CSI early in his career. As reported by Deadline, JJ Abrams who is currently busy directing Star Wars Episode IX, and directed the 2009 Star Trek, followed by 2013’s Star Trek: Into the Darkness, has taken the reins of seeing the project through and has assembled a writers’ room to start putting Tarantino’s vision on paper right away.

An interesting development has also emerged which might make the fans of Star Trek explode with joy. As reported by Business Insider, Patrick Stewart has expressed interest in returning to the franchise in his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, if Tarantino is directing it.

In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor said, “One of my dreams is to work with Tarantino. I admire his work so much, and to be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction. So, if he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr. Tarantino, I would embrace it.”