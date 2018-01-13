Queen Telugu remake: Has director Neelakanta opted out over creative differences with Tamannaah?

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, National Award-winning filmmaker Neelakanta is said to have walked out of the Telugu remake of Vikas Bahl’s critically-acclaimed film Queen, which features Tamannaah Bhatia in the titular role. Following alleged creative differences with Tamannaah, it is believed that Neelakanta decided to leave the project. Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind, who is helming the Tamil and Kannada versions of the remake, has been handed over the reins for the Telugu version as well. When Firstpost reached out to Aravind, he said: “I’m finishing up the Kannada and Tamil versions of the remake for now. If there are new responsibilities, I will inform (you).”

The makers are yet to issue an official announcement regarding Neelakanta’s exit. “Neelakanta sir has opted out of the project. The exact reason still remains unclear but it’s believed to be over creative differences with Tamannaah. The makers are hopeful they can convince him to get back on board. If he’s not too keen on coming back, Ramesh Aravind will complete the remaining portion of the project. This process will take a week or two,” a source told Firstpost.

Ever since the project was announced, it has faced several setbacks. Originally announced with Tamannaah across all the four languages, the makers were in for a shock when she backed out. However, she joined back the project for its Telugu version after the project changed hands from its original producer. Amy Jackson was roped in to essay Lisa Haydon’s role in the remake. After expressing interest initially for being signed, Amy walked out of the project due to unavailability of dates. In October last year, she told DNA: “I really wanted to be a part of the project. It’s a fun, fierce role. I loved Lisa’s role in the Hindi version and thought I could do justice to it for the remake. It didn’t work out because of the schedule for Supergirl. It didn’t work out creatively.” Amy was eventually replaced by Elli Avrram.

While Kajal Aggarwal essays the title role in the Tamil version (titled Paris Paris) of the remake, Manjima Mohan features in the Malayalam version (titled Zam Zam), being directed by Neelakanta. Parul Yadav plays the lead in the Kannada version, which is titled Butterfly. All the four versions are being planned to be released later this year. Amit Trivedi is composing music for all the four versions of the film and this marks his southern debut.

Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 11:45 AM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 11:45 AM