Queen Mathilde of Belgium to meet designer Anita Dongre during her week-long visit to India

Anita Dongre is looking forward to meet Queen Mathilde of Belgium who is going to visit India with her husband King Phillipe. The designers says she is excited to discuss some of the common interest issues like "women's empowerment" with her.

King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde arrived here on 5 November on a week-long state visit to India. This is the royal couple's first visit to India since King Phillipe's ascension to the throne in 2013.

Anita, whose creation was sported on Queen during one of her appearances, told IANS, "I look forward to meeting her over lunch this Friday and discuss common interest issues such as women's empowerment and sustainability. I admire her philanthropic work immensely."

Queen Mathilde wore the tree of life dress fron Dongre's line.

Previously Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wore the designer's creation for one of her outings in India back in April 2016.