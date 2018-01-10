Quantico 3: Priyanka Chopra announces new season of her ABC show will commence on 26 April

After a quick visit to India, as soon as the global star Priyanka Chopra returns to New York, comes the news of Quantico 3 to commence on 26 April, 2018.

While Priyanka's latest visit to India remained quite eventful, as soon as she got back to work in the USA, her social media profile was full of glimpses from her busy schedule. She started her shooting for the season in Rome. She was spotted having lunch with Jake McLaughlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell.

Quantico 3 will have Priyanka in a fresh avatar and looks. Times Now reports that Pearl Thusi and Yasmine Al Massri will soon be exiting the show.

This year, two Hollywood movies are also lined up for the former Miss World. She will be seen in A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic. Though her debut, Baywatch, could not do well at the box office, Priyanka's look and performance were admired thoroughly.

This year Priyanka will also be producing a Marathi film titled Firebrand. It is believed that the directorial venture of award-winning Aruna Raje will bring a regional film of much importance and good content.

During her latest visit, Priyanka was conferred with a prestigious role of being the first woman speaker at the Penguin Annual Lecture in Delhi. She also did give a couple of public appearances and was seen performing at an award show to kick off the New Year.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 11:29 AM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 11:29 AM