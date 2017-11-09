Qarib Qarib Singlle, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Aramm: Know Your Releases

This week with no major Hollywood or Bollywood releases, the box-office seems to give an opportunity to comparatively smaller films with evolved content. Irrfan Khan-Parvathy Menon starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle and Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana promise to be unconventional stories with mass appeal.

With these Bollywood films, there's the Tamil Nayanthara-starrer Aramm which delves into the issue of lack of water in Indian villages.

Qarib Qarib Singlle



What's it about: Qarib Qarib Singlle revolves around two individuals who are diametrically opposite and how they cross paths through an online dating app and end up going on a soul-searching trip together.

Who is in it: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Menon

Why it may work: The choice of actors — Irrfan and Parvathy — makes for a valid reason to watch the film. Secondly, the film promises to handle love and travel in a very different manner in comparison to other films in the recent past which ventured into this genre.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is directed by Tanuja Chandra.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana



What's it about: Shaadi Mein Zarooor Aana is a small-town wedding film with a twist. The trailer tells us that the first half is about this lovey-dovey couple who are all set for their wedding. Then comes a twist where Rao's character turns into a mean and cold person who's all up for extracting revenge from Kharbanda's character. That makes for an interesting watch.

Who is in it: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda

Why it may work: After Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan working wonders at the box-office, small-town romances seem to be the flavour at the box office these days. Moreover, Rajkummar Rao has emerged as the quintessential actor for these experimental films. After films like Shahid, Trapped and the recently released Newton, he too commands box-office attention.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is directed by Ratnaa Sinha.

Aramm



What's it about: Aramm is the rivetting tale of a collector who visits a village in Tamil Nadu, which is grappling with issues like water scarcity stemming from the government's inadequacy and negligence. Hence, she becomes a messiah who lock horns with the authorities and come to the rescue of the villagers.

Who is in it: Nayanthara

Why it may work: With Aramm, after a long time, Tamil cinema will see a female actress anchoring a film. There will be no mega star (read: alpha male) trying to fix everything with high octane action sequences, punch lines and a love story.

Aramm is directed by Gopi Nainar.