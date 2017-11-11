Qarib Qarib Singlle box office report: Irrfan Khan starrer rakes in Rs 1.75 cr on opening day

This Friday, Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Singlle and Rajkummar Rao's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana went head to head at the box office. While the former is a romantic comedy, the latter is a romantic drama. According to the figures, Parvathy's Bollywood debut saw a better opening at the box office, grossing Rs. 1.75 crore.

#QaribQaribSinglle Fri ₹ 1.75 cr. India biz... Expected to witness growth over the weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2017

Rao and Kriti Kharbanda's collaboration fetched Rs 1 crore at the box office on its opening day, according to Koimoi.com.

Although Qarib Qarib Singlle saw a fresh pair coming together, Khan and Parvathy's acting prowess could only make them stand out individually. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana has also seen a similar response from the critics so far, with major inconsistencies affecting the overall impact of the movie.

Speaking about his involvement in the business angle, Khan said to IANS, "I do not want to get into that zone. I am not Sachin Tendulkar to score 100 in most of the matches. I, as an actor, have done my work sincerely and I think as an actor, I shouldn't get into the business part."

He added, "By saying this, I am not pitching anything to anybody. Every individual should follow what suits them. Number game does not suit me."