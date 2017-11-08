You are here:

PV Sindhu will share her story on overcoming challenges in upcoming comic book

IANS

Nov,08 2017 13:19 38 IST

New Delhi: Rio Olympics silver medallist shuttler P.V. Sindhu is excited to share her story through a comic book, and hopes it will motivate people.

PV Sindhu reacts after beating Nozomi Okuhara to enter the badminton women's singles final in Rio Olympics. AP

Tinkle, a comic brand from Amar Chitra Katha run by the Future Group, is celebrating its 37th anniversary by featuring a special story from Sindhu.

"I am really excited to share my story through Tinkle. As a child, it was always fun to read their short stories and get inspired. I hope that my short story can connect with the readers and motivate them to believe in dreams," Sindhu said in a statement.

The story is about the time when Sindhu was a child and lost her school books just before her exams. This also happened when a badminton tournament was just around the corner. The story talks about how she managed to overcome the challenge.

 

