Puriyatha Puthir: Chennai Court stalls release of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film

Chennai: A court here on 31 August stayed the release of Tamil film Puriyatha Puthir after a petition alleged that its producers owed Rs 22.13 lakh to those who had worked in the movie.

The film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathri Shanker was to hit the screens tomorrow.

According to the available documents, a prima facie case was made out. The balance of convenience was in favour of the petitioners, the city civil court said, ordering the interim stay valid till September 14.

The petitioner — the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) — had sought a stay on the release of the film produced by the JSK Film Corporation contending that the company had to pay Rs 22,13,051 to its members who had worked in the film.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the workers of the federation were "very poor" and there was no written agreement signed between them and the producers.

He claimed the producers had promised the workers to pay their dues before the release of the movie but did not honour it.

If the injunction was not granted, the payment would never be made, he said.