Producer Raju Mahalingam all set to join Rajinikanth's political party; Raghava Lawrence and others will reportedly follow

Popular producer Raju Mahalingam has stepped down from his position as Creative Head of Lyca Productions, the makers of Rajinikanth's mega-budget sci-fi thriller 2.0 which is in the post-production phase. Although he has not settled on a particular plan of action yet, he has decided to join Rajinikanth in his political journey for now.

"I have traveled with Rajinikanth over the past three years through the course of the making of 2.0. Ever since the inception of the film, I have had the pleasure of watching him at close quarters. His sincerity, down-to-earth personality, honesty and determination have made me an ardent fan of Superstar," Raju Mahalingam told Firstpost, adding that, he will work with the team until the release of 2.0.

Raju, who was the consultant for Lyca Group's entertainment operations in India since their first production Kaththi, has also successfully worked in distributing acclaimed films such as Vignesh Shivan's Naanum Rowdy Thaan, national award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Visaaranai. Besides Shankar's costliest 3D film 2.0, Lyca will also distribute Rajinikanth's Kaala, which is co-produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films.

"For now, I have decided to join Thalaivar's political party. Tomorrow, Raghava Lawrence is joining the party. I'm sure the Superstar will usher in the much-needed change in shaping the political future of the state," said Raju.

2.0 has Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar playing the antagonist role as Dr Richard and Amy Jackson in a pivotal role. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty is working on the film's sound design.

Sources say Karunamoorthy of Ayngaran International, who was instrumental in Lyca's journey since 2014, will oversee the projects bankrolled by Lyca including the highly-anticipated Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and director Shankar.