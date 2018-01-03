Priyanka Chopra's unauthorized biography, being penned by Aseem Chhabra, will be released later this year

Entertainment journalist-columnist Aseem Chhabra is all set to pen down an unauthorized biography about Priyanka Chopra.

Chhabra, who has Shashi Kapoor's biography Shashi Kapoor: the Householder, the Star under his belt, will write about Priyanka Chopra's life as a girl in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh to her subsequent rise as an international superstar, reports Deccan Chronicle.

"It traces Priyanka's life and career, her transition from a young girl from Bareilly to an international star. For the past year and a half, I have been speaking with several people who have worked with her," Chhabra was quoted saying. When asked if the biography will include the controversies that have surrounded Priyanka Chopra over the years, Chhabra said, "No, we all have skeletons in our closets."

The book will release in the summer of 2018 and we are surely looking forward to this one.

Priyanka Chopra has two international projects ready for release, titled Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. She has not announced any upcoming Bollywood projects.