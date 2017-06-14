Priyanka Chopra's seaside dinner, Oprah's Wonder Woman party: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This week's guide exudes major inspirational vibes with Oprah Winfrey celebrating Wonder Woman Day. Priyanka Chopra dining by the bay and Salman Khan-Sohail Khan's ice-cream break were the highlights of this week. Disha Patani turned a year wiser and celebrated her birthday with her fans. The Weeknd also celebrated being featured on the Forbes 100 highest-paid celebrities list on Instagram, reminiscing his homeless days.

Priyanka Chopra dines on the seaside



Team dinner #praguediaries🇨🇿 @chanchal_dsouza #vinita @yumi_mori #hanka A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra's dining standards hit an all time high as she joined her gal pals for dinner on the seaside in Prague. From spending sunny afternoons with Nicole Kidman and Kendall Jenner, to enjoying a quaint evening in a seaside restaurant, it is clear that Chopra does not settle for anything mediocre ever.

Disha Patani gets special birthday wishes

This is so adorable❤️ thank you❤️❤️❤️❤️to all my fan clubs for the great effort❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

It was Disha Patani's birthday on 13 June and the actress got the best birthday present from her little fans. A bunch of kids got together to wish Disha Patani a happy birthday. The actress, who was overwhelmed by the effort, shared a group photograph of the kids on Instagram. She thanked the kids and all her fan clubs for wishing her on her special day. The actress even cut her birthday cake with a group of fans outside her house.

When Harry met Ali

So nice to see sooo many meeting so many. This is my contribution “Jab Harry Met Hair all over the place Ali”… A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's When Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma, shared a selfie with director Imtiaz Ali. Khan went a step ahead and jokingly mentioned Ali's hair being all over the place. It's good to see the actor-director duo bonding outside of the film. Oprah celebrates Wonder Woman Day

This is awesome! 🙏 @oprah A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

In a heartwarming gesture, talk show queen Oprah Winfrey held a Wonder Woman themed party at her house with 28 10 year-olds. Winfrey took it up two notches higher with wonder woman popcorn buckets and cups. She even cut a wonder woman themed cake to commemorate what she went on to call 'Wonder Woman Day'. Gal Gadot was quick to thank the queen for such a sweet gesture on Instagram. Winfrey even wore the wonder woman crown and bracelets to really get into the mood. Seems like apart from being the queen of talk shows, she is also the queen of parties. Sidharth Malhotra cycles in the Valley

Best cycle ride in India #morning #outdoor #cycling #Kashmir #sidfit #nofilter A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

Sidharth Malhotra was seen riding a bicycle in the beautiful valley of Kashmir. Malhotra gave a glimpse of the breathtaking view to his fans on Instagram. Malhotra is currently shooting for Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary in Kashmir.

Salman and Sohail Khan's ice cream-break

Ice cream break! #Tubelight @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @tubelightkieid A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Salman Khan shared a picture of him and Sohail Khan from the sets of Tubelight. The brothers were shooting for the Kabir Khan film in the hills with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The actors sported wide smiles as they treated themselves to some ice-cream on the sets.

Ranbir and Katrina or Jagga and Jughead?

#JaggaAndJughead A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, who are busy promoting their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, were seen playing around with each other in a video. Katrina Kaif shared a video with Ranbir Kapoor, where both of them can be seen sitting in the backseat of the car. While Kapoor is seen mouthing 'I love you' to the camera, Katrina hits him with a toy. Jagga Jasoos will be releasing on 14 July.

The Weeknd: Homeless to Forbes Cover

Homeless to Forbes List A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Canadian singer songwriter The Weeknd featured in Forbes' Top 100 Highest Paid Celebrities List at number 6. The singing sensation raked in $92 million in the previous year, making him one of the richest celebrities in the world. The singer took to Instagram to post the cover of a special edition of Forbes, which features The Weeknd. It is widely known that the singer ran away from his home at a very young age and spent days crashing at random people's places, sleeping in vans and cribs for years. However, making it from the streets to the highest paid list seems like all the struggle has finally paid off for the 'Starboy' singer.