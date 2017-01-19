You are here:
Priyanka Chopra wins her second People's Choice Award for Quantico; says she's 'psyched'

FP StaffJan, 19 2017 10:12:21 IST

After her glittering turn on the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet, Priyanka Chopra had another big moment at the People's Choice Awards. On Wednesday evening, Priyanka received the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress trophy for her turn as FBI recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish in the TV series Quantico.

Priyanka was up against actresses like Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Ellen Pompeo, and Taraji P Henson in the same category.

This isn't Priyanka's first People's Choice Award. In 2016, she had won Favourite Actress in a New TV Series for Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra poses in the press room with the award for favourite TV drama actress at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, 18 January 2017, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Priyanka wore an understated but flirty peach ensemble for her red carpet turn at the People's Choice Awards, held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The two-piece number had a strapless top with a sweeping asymmetrical hem, teamed with a mid-length skirt that had a tasseled fringe. Strappy metallic sandals and minimal jewellery completed her look.

On stage, Priyanka thanked all her co-stars and fans while receiving her award. She also lauded all the other actresses who were nominated in her category for being her inspirations.

"I am really psyched. Can I do a little wiggle? I am sorry it's the concussion talking...this (award) means the world to me," Priyanka said, as she accepted her trophy.

A few days ago, Priyanka had suffered a concussion to her head when she fell while performing a stunt. After a brief stay in the hospital, Priyanka seems to be on the mend.

