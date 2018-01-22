Priyanka Chopra will announce Oscars nominations 2018 along with Rebel Wilson, Rosario Dawson, among others

Priyanka Chopra and her connection with the Oscars is getting stronger every year. Almost every year, ever since she began appearing in the international series, Quantico, Priyanka has been an active presence at the Academy Awards, announcing different category winners, reports Indian Express.

The Academy Awards team also confirmed the news on their twitter handle posting behind-the-scenes footage of the actress preparing for the shoot.

Behind the scenes with @priyankachopra. Tune in to the #OscarNoms announcement on Tuesday at 5:22am PT. pic.twitter.com/dQfjBioyuy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 20, 2018

She’s not alone in the nominee announcement segment. She will be joined by big names like Rosario Dawson (Sin City), Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect) and Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious).

The announcement will be unveiled in 2 parts as the Academy Awards website has revealed. The first part of the nominees will include these categories - Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

The second part will feature the non-technical categories such as - Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.

The 90th Academy Awards show will take place on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Centre in Hollywood, California.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for Quantico season 3 in New York. She also has two more upcoming Hollywood films, Isn’t It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 12:20 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 12:20 PM