Priyanka Chopra to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as 'Internationally Acclaimed Actress'

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut film, Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch, was panned by critics but her performance in the negative role was noticed and lauded. As her fans await the release of the film in India this Friday on 2 June, they have yet another event to look forward to.

The Indian Express reports that Priyanka will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in the new category of Internationally Acclaimed Actress. The same report quotes Dharmendra Mehra, General Secretary, Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards, as saying, "Priyanka has made the country proud and hence, is the right choice for the award. It’s not yet confirmed if Priyanka will be present at the ceremony to collect her award. The event is on 1 June and the actor hasn’t returned to India yet. She has given her consent but whether or not she will be present, is not known."

Priyanka rose to international fame with the American television series Quantico in which she plays the role of a spy, Alex Parish. In spite of a dip in ratings of Season 2, Quantico has been renewed for another season on ABC Network this year. Also, she has brushed shoulders with popular Hollywood stars like Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch.

While she is currently in New York City promoting Baywatch, it is not known whether she will fly back to India later this week to receive the award in person. Otherwise, her mother Madhu Chopra will do so on her daughter's behalf.

Deccan Chronicle reports that the Academy will also honour Madhu on the same occasion for churning out a multitude of regional films under Priyanka and her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures. "We thought it is important to honour Madhu Chopra as her Marathi film won so many awards at the prestigious National Awards," said Mehra, alluding to the three National Film Awards that her maiden Marathi production, Rajesh Mapuskar's comedy Ventilator, won earlier this year.