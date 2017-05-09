Priyanka Chopra to produce Marathi-Bengali film Nalini based on Rabindranath Tagore's love story

Priyanka Chopra's decision to venture into Marathi cinema production proved to be fruitful when her film, Rajesh Mapuskar's comedy Ventilator, won three honours at the 64th National Film Awards 2017. She will continue her foray in the Marathi film industry with yet another National Award winning filmmaker Ujjwal Chatterjee's Bengali-Marathi film Nalini.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Nalini will explore the love life of celebrated poet and playwright Rabindranath Tagore who celebrates his 156th birth anniversary today on 7 May. Back in 1878, Tagore had put up at Dr Atmaram Pandurang Turkhud's place in Mumbai and fallen in love with his daughter who had just returned from England. However, their romance could not flourish for long as Tagore's father was not in favour of this relation.

Tagore went on to name her Nalini and immortalised her through a popular poem and also set it to music. While she eventually married a Scot, Harold Littledale, and the couple left for England, Tagore made sure that she would be remembered for ages.

The Indian Express reports that Chatterjee's wife Sagarika has written the script. The report quotes him as saying, "When we met Madhu Chopra (Priyanka’s producer mother) around two years ago, they wanted to know how much of the story was factually accurate and true. I showed them my research and they agreed to produce the film. It has since materialised into a saga of unrequited love."

Madhu also confirmed the news by saying, "Priyanka wants good stories to reach audiences. Nalini has great potential and is an entertaining subject. We’re happy to be associated with it," as stated in the report.

Their production banner Purple Pebble Pictures has already ventured in Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, Goan and Sikkamese cinema. Their future projects include Pahuna (in Sikkamese), Little Joe (Goan) and a yet untitled Hindi film.