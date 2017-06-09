Priyanka Chopra to co-produce her next Bollywood film Gustakhiyan with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai at the heels of her Hollywood debut Baywatch's release. But sources and reports are claiming that her visit has nothing to do with Hollywood. On the contrary, it seems that after much buzz and pondering, this trip will finally be about her next Bollywood film.

Firstpost had earlier reported that Priyanka and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are in talks for a film titled Gustakhiyan, which is reportedly a Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, where Chopra will play Amrita Pritam.

With no official confirmation from either Chopra or Bhansali, but with her being in Mumbai now, all eyes are on some sort of official statement on the film, especially since her Hollywood debut wasn't appreciated much by critics, no matter the box office collections.

However, Chopra means business, no matter what. Mumbai Mirror reports that while some other names — like Irrfan Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan — are being assosicated with the film, it seems like Chopra has shown interest in co-producing it. If this materialises, this will be her first Hindi co-production.

Meanwhile, Chopra's show Quantico has been renewed for a third season. She has also signed her second Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake, where she will star with Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently wrapped around his shoot for Padmavati, a film that is mirred in much controversy. It has faced several issues with respect to shooting, and his sets in Jaipur and Kolhapur were damaged. In Jaipur, the director was also assaulted by members of the Karni Sena. Bhansali had to confirm that there was no love scene between Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), following this incident.