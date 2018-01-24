Priyanka Chopra, Robert Pattinson, Naomi Watts, John Legend arrive at the Sundance Film Festival red carpet
Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of A Kid Like Jake during the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, 23 January 2018. AP/Arthur Mola
Priyanka Chopra, Leo James, Claire Danes and Jim Parsons pose at the premiere of A Kid Like Jake at the Sundance Film Festival on 23 January 2018. AP/Arthur Mola
Chloe Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane appear at the premiere of The Miseducation of Cameron Post during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival 22 January 2018. AP/Danny Moloshok
Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska pose at the premiere of Damsel during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on 23 January 2018. AP/Danny Moloshok
John Legend, executive producer of Monster, poses with his wife Chrissy Teigen at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on 22 January 2018. AP/Chris Pizzello
Naomi Watts poses at the premiere of Ophelia at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival 22 January 2018. AP/Chris Pizzello
