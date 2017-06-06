Priyanka Chopra poses with Michael Kors, Disha Patani's 'selfiethon': Social Media Stalker's Guide

Editor's note: What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about-... well, whatever it is Kanye West rants about. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This week we have everything in this round up to make you nostalgic, envious, drool (courtesy: Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra) and go, "aww" (Zack Lalwani's cuddly photos and Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble's yoga session). From Disha Patani's selfies to Priyanka Chopra's win moment at the CDFA awards, our favourite celebrities were up to a lot of things this week. Here's a peek.

Monica Dogra and Shibani Dandekar give us #vacationgoals

The hustle is real! we work hard we promise @monicadogra #DMoney #thatbrowngirl 👯🖤🇪🇸 A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra might be braving all odds on Khatron Ke Khiladi, but the duo make it a point to relax and unwind together. This photo of the girls chilling at the beach with drinks gave us both best friend and vacation goals. Is there anything these ladies can't possibly do?!

Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff exhaust filter reserves

The Vella effect @kishushroff 😂😂😜❤️👯🏋🏻😍🙈🙈🙈🙈 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff used the quirkiest filters for a selfie-thon. From being the decked up Indian bride to donning Wonder Woman's headgear, both the girls proved that they are no different than regular people when it comes to taking selfies.

Navya Nanda knows how to have a good time



Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli is known to live life queen size. Currently pursuing post-graduation in America, Navya never fails to let her fans know what she is up to. She recently posted photograph of hers with a friend, chilling at the beach. Having thousands of followers on social media already, Navya regularly posts her party pictures online.

Priyanka Chopra on the Filmfare cover

#GlobalDomination! Here's presenting international sensation and our very own desi girl @priyankachopra on our latest cover. pic.twitter.com/EOnCnQY4vl — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 5, 2017 Global sensation Priyanka Chopra graces the cover of Filmfare magazine. Chopra, who was busy promoting her film Baywatch, just signed a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, proving that she still remains the Desi Girl that the Indian masses know her to be.

Priyanka poses with Michael Kors at CFDA awards

Dear NYC, are you ready for this tonight? 🖤 with @michaelkors for #cfdaawards A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

After spending a "perfect afternoon" with Kendall Jenner and Nicole Kidman, Chopra recently shared a picture with designer Michael Kors at CFDA Awards. Both Kors and Chopra looked extremely stylish in black.

After Taimur Ali Khan, Zack Lalvani has arrived on the internet

@lisahaydon with her new born baby boy Zack Lalvani ❤❤❤ #lisahaydon #newborn #babyboy A post shared by Celebrity Kids (@celebrity_kids_) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

After Taimur Ali Khan's photos created a storm on social media, another celebrity kid, Zack Lalvani has made his debut on social media. An instagram page recently posted an adorable photo of new mommy Lisa Hayden holding her baby boy Zack Lalvani in a protective embrace. The baby sleeps blissfully in his mother's arms as Lisa looks at the camera.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are not out of the Nach Baliye zone yet

I carry our strength; he keeps our balance. @ibrentgoble ❤ A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Aashak Goradia and Brent Goble might have been eliminated from Nach Baliye, but the duo seem to be in the same state of mind. Goradia posetd a photo of the couple doing yoga together on the beach. She could be seen in a handstand, while her beau held on to her to give her support.

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh raid Snapchat filters

#supermadness with @shaheernsheikh #superhero #supergirl #superteam #wonderwoman A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi couple Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, indulged in some Snapchat fun and uploaded it on Instagram. The on-screen couple share a great rapport behind the scenes as well. The video shows them trying out different filters and having fun playing around with each other.

Freida Pinto oozes elegance at 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

🙌 A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Tanya Ghavri, celebrity stylist, recently posted a photo of Freida Pinto on Instagram looking all chic and classy at the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Ghavri, who is known to style the best-dressed celebrities shared the Slumdog Millionaire actress' photo, looking all sharp and stunning.

Rubina Dilaik channels her inner fairy

You don't have to be a Fairy to live a Fairytale A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

TV actress Rubina Diliak conjures up her inner fairy in a slow-motion video on Instagram. Dilaik is leisurely sitting in a resort of sorts, surrounded by white flowers. She playfully waves an end of her frilly white shrug in the air. She is definitely living a fairytale, chilling like that, without a worry.