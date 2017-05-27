Priyanka Chopra poses with Hasan Minhaj, Katrina parties away: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

In this week's Social Media Stalker's Guide we have indulged in a vast variety of stalking — ranging from Bollywood to international celebrities alike. From Katrina Kaif's new friends to Hasan Minhaj's new friend, we have it all.

So much stalking, such little time.

Kendall Jenner strikes a pose

The second youngest sibling of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians strikes a pose with her equally famous model friends. Super models Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and Jenner not only get to model for a living, but they get to work with each other — and they are all bffs. We wish we had a job like that!

Wonder Woman's Wonder Team

Wonder Woman is all set to release on 2 June, which will mark the release of first superhero film to be directed by a woman director, Petty Jenkins. Jenkins and her muse, Gal Gadot seem to have become best friend on the press tour to promote the film as this video makes it very obvious

PeeCee has a new friend

The Daily Show correspondent who made people laugh at Trump at the recent Correspondent's Dinner, Hasan Minhaj, is making waves and this is before his new Netflix special, Homecoming King came out on 26 May. Now it looks like he has made friends with our favourite Bollywood export, Priyanka Chopra. Wonder if there is a collab in the works?

All the right friends

Social media shy Katrina Kaif has finally made it to Instagram. From the looks of this photo, Kaif seems to be having a blast with Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra at Karan Johar's birthday bash.