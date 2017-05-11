Priyanka Chopra on Jimmy Kimmel Live: 'Baywatch was India's first impression of USA'

Priyanka Chopra has kicked off the promotions of her Hollywood debut film, Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch. She recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the third time as part of her promotional run.

News 18 reports that on the show, she explained to Kimmel how the original Baywatch television series was India's first cultural exposure to the USA, given that it was one of the first American shows to debut in India. She also revealed that stars of the original series - Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff - are part of Gordon's film too.

Hindustan Timesreports that Chopra also discussed her 2017 Met Gala appearance when her Ralph Lauren trench coat and 'the 20 feet train that followed', as Kimmel put it, grabbed a lot of eyeballs and also became the centre of dozens of Twitter jokes. She also rubbished rumours of her dating singer Nick Jonas.

She clarified that it was a professional decision as both of them were wearing outfits by the same designer. "Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like yeah, OK, let’s go together. It ended up working out," said Chopra at Jimmy Kimmel Live, though Kimmel kept debunking all her 'theories'.

The same report states that Kimmel jokingly asked her if she wants to be the next FBI chief after the USA President Donald Trump fired James Comey. Chopra wittily replied that she would not want to be but Alex Parish, her character from the television series Quantico, would not mind giving it a try.

Chopra's first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live was to promote Quantico and her second was after she won a People's Choice award.

Baywatch also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. It is slated to release in India on 2 June.

