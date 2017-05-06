Priyanka Chopra is proud of Indian judiciary on 2012 Delhi gangrape case verdict

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has penned an emotionally touching note after the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentences of all four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. The Indian actress says she is "proud" of the justice system.

Priyanka on Friday shared a note, where she said that she refuses to accept the brutality of such heinous crimes.

"Yes, it has taken five long years, but today justice finally prevailed. The flame of this verdict should singe not just the dastardly four (of the other two, one is dead and one accused is a juvenile) but such perpetrators in India as well," Priyanka wrote.

"'The brutal, barbaric and demonical conducts of the convicts shook the conscience of humanity and they don't deserve leniency' -- said the Supreme Court while reading out the death sentence to the four accused in the Nirbhaya rape cum murder case. "I'm so proud of the justice system for hearing her voice.. in her dying declaration she appealed that her perpetrators not be spared," she added.

The 34-year-old actress said that it was "justice" that the entire country demanded

"Each voice that joined the battle was strident and clear - the six must be punished. Finally, they will pay. The brutality of such crimes is something I refuse to accept," she said.

The former beauty queen also voiced her concerns over the fact that even in 21st century, how can a society allow such heinous crimes taking place against women and expressed that it "never ceases to trouble" her.

"Unfortunately, the past can never be undone. So, we move on and make a promise to ourselves. That when an entire country is unified in wanting something, action is taken. This awakening, this unified voice to stop such brutal and demonical crimes, as our Supreme Court said, is what we must never let go onto mute mode," she wrote.

"You will never be forgotten 'Nirbhaya'," she added.