Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan's Hollywood films selected for Sundance Film Festival 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan's latest Hollywood endeavours have been selected to go to the Sundance Film Festival that will take place from 18 -28 January, 2018 in the United States of America. Their films will be the only two films by prominent Bollywood actors that will be showcased at the 2018 edition of the festival.

Chopra's film, A Kid Like Jake, is a Silas Howard directorial and stars Chopra alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. A Kid Like Jake is based on a play by the same name written by Daniel Pearle wherein the central character, Jake, is a four-year-old boy who has parents that have unnaturally high expectations from him. Chopra expressed her excitement over her Hollywood project by taking to her social media profiles and announcing A Kid Like Jake's selection for Sundance.

“When I read the script of A Kid Like Jake, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of... A story that needed to be told and seen..And now it’s been selected for Sundance Film Festival! (sic)”, an Instagram post from the actor stated. Chopra went on to thank her team and shared a photograph of a still from the film.

Directed by Marc Turtletaub, Khan's Puzzle sees him in a prominent role opposite Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald in the lead. Puzzle also stars David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams and Liv Hewson and is the story of a housewife, Agnes, who discovers her penchant and skill for solving jigsaw puzzles. After that, her world is changed forever.

"I am really excited about the world premiere. When I had read the script I knew there was something really unusual and beautiful about the story and its characters. It is about a suburban mother called Agnes who discovers a passion for jigsaw puzzles and how it introduces her to a new world. I am playing the new world. I have been grateful for the amazing opportunities that have come my way, but I really wanted to break away from the studio films for a bit and do something more intimate. I am glad that I took this chance," said Khan talking about Puzzle, according to a Mirror report.