Priyanka Chopra honoured with Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice for her philanthropy

Priyanka Chopra, who has taken up the cause of fighting for the rights of refugees and displaced people as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, has been feted with the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice. Chopra was invited by the Harmony Foundation to get the award for lending her support and contribution towards social causes. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, collected the honour here on her behalf.

"I humbly accept the award on her behalf. As a mother, I am immensely proud to have a child who is so compassionate and has so much kindness in her. She exemplifies the fact the more you give, the more you get. Even as a child, she was influenced by Mother Teresa and has been supporting Prem Niwas in Bareilly", Madhu Chopra said in a statement.

Madhu Chopra, who co-owns the production banner Purple Pebbles Production with daughter Priyanka Chopra, added, "It is justifiable for her to receive this honourable award and I am immensely proud of her. I’m thankful and I'm sure Priyanka is humbled that her efforts have been recognised by the Foundation that believes in helping the needy and supporting the deprived and raising funds for the impoverished."

Priyanka is currently in the US and will be flying to Mumbai soon.