Priyanka Chopra dances with Wiz Khalifa, Christie Brinkley in ad for GAP: Watch the video here

There's no stopping Priyanka Chopra, who's continuing her Hollywood quest post-Baywatch with Quantico season 3, brunches with Nicole Kidman, and a string of red carpet appearances. Priyanka has now featured in an ad for apparel brand GAP. The campaign features several other celebrities as well.

The reality of our world today is that there are many bridges to cross & gaps to fill...#BridgingTheGap@Gaphttps://t.co/jfj9zm9aRrpic.twitter.com/gE6rUibRuO — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 6, 2017

In this minute-long ad for GAP clothing, Priyanka Chopra and other people of colour can be seen dancing and singing. The ad is supposed to be representative of the all the people who embody the American culture today.

She has also lent her voice for the jingle that plays in the background. Speaking about the subject of the ad, Priyanka said, "Celebrating our differences doesn't necessarily mean that we need to be different. Celebrating our differences is being proud of where you come from, but engulfing other people who are different than you into your world." Apart from Chopra, rapper Wiz Khalifa and actors Christie Brinkley, Jonathan Groff and Yara Shahidi are also featured in the ad.

Priyanka Chopra needs a prestige project; could Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gustakhiyan be it?

Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch was not received well by critics, and her show Quantico has been renewed for a third season but its ratings have dropped. But the actress does have several upcoming projects this year, including two Hollywood films — A Kid Like Jake, where she stars with Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, and Isn't It Romantic, where she will join Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth on the big screen.

On the Bollywood front, it is speculated that she will be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gustakhiyan.

Watch the video here:

