Priyanka Chopra creates social media storm again after posting for selfies near Holocaust memorial

Other than put on a fake American accent and be the representative Indian actor in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra also takes pride in creating social media storms with her tweets, Instagram posts and life decisions.

Case in point: Priyanka Chopra's trench coat Met Gala dress

Priyanka Chopra doesn't think using the term woman of colour is wrong

Then on her visit to Berlin to promote Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra managed to offend two different parties with her social media posts. One - the easily shocked were outraged that she wore a short dress to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was serendipitously in Berlin on the same day. Two - she posted selfies with brother Siddharth from the Holocaust Memorial.

Though Chopra realised her mistake and deleted the photos from social media, twitter was not easily pacified and there were tweets outraging against her insensitivity.

Priyanka Chopra took selfies at the Holocaust memorial.. is this a another attention seeking stunt ??? Shouldn't have done that .. — sahil (new acc ) (@DeepikasWarrior) May 31, 2017

Is it respectable for @priyankachopra to be taking selfies at the #Holocaust Memorial? pic.twitter.com/BKPpJOAsE7 — Sara Muzzammil (@SaraMuzzammil) May 30, 2017

Taking selfies at the Holocaust Memorial sounds like EXACTLY something @priyankachopra would do tbh. — ✨sparkling diamond✨ (@sashemjay) May 31, 2017