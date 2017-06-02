Priyanka Chopra creates social media storm again after posting for selfies near Holocaust memorial

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 02 2017 00:32:26 IST

Other than put on a fake American accent and be the representative Indian actor in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra also takes pride in creating social media storms with her tweets, Instagram posts and life decisions.

Case in point: Priyanka Chopra's trench coat Met Gala dress

Priyanka Chopra doesn't think using the term woman of colour is wrong

Then on her visit to Berlin to promote Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra managed to offend two different parties with her social media posts. One - the easily shocked were outraged that she wore a short dress to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was serendipitously in Berlin on the same day. Two - she posted selfies with brother Siddharth from the Holocaust Memorial.

PC

Though Chopra realised her mistake and deleted the photos from social media, twitter was not easily pacified and there were tweets outraging against her insensitivity.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 12:32 am | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 12:32 am

